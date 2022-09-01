Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carter Bankshares

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

