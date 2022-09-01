CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance
CTT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 40,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $530.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $733,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
