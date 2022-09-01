Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

CAT stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,698. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

