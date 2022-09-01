CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.62.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

