Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,121.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,334,328. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

