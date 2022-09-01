Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $45.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 136,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

