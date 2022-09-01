Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.80. 26,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,916. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

