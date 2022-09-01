Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.37

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.