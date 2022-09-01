Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$1.37. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 13,943 shares changing hands.

Centamin Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

