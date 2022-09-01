Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,148. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

