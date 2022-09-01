CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $4.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.