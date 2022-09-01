CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $8,799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $6,444,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth about $5,958,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

