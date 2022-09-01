CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 2.8%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 53,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Insider Activity at CHAR Technologies

In related news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,111 shares in the company, valued at C$10,149,951.60.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

