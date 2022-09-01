Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 291.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $412.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

