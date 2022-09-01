Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CQP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CQP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.