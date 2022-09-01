Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

