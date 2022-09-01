Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,898. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7,511.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.