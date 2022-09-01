Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CHWY traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,898. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7,511.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
