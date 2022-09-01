Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

