Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 56,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.