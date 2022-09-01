Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.75

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 102007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.44.
Chorus Aviation Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
Recommended Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.