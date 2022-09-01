Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.75

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 102007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.44.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.6120677 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

