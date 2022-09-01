ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.44 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

