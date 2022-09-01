Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 948,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 5,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,932. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

