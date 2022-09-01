CI Investments Inc. Acquires 8,091 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $282.86 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

