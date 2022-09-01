CI Investments Inc. Acquires 874,630 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,630 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

