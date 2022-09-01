CI Investments Inc. Buys 5,172 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

