CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531,757 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.19 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.