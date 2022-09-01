CI Investments Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Asana worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

