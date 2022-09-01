CI Investments Inc. Has $22.35 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 557.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

MBB stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

