CI Investments Inc. Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.8 %

FNV opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

