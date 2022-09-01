CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 288.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Air Lease by 44.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after buying an additional 380,287 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 21.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 192,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Air Lease by 2,036.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

