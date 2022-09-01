CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

