CI Investments Inc. Sells 45,674 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,674 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SNOW opened at $180.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

