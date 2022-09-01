CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,850 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.