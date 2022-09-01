CI Investments Inc. Sells 736,317 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 736,317 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

