Citigroup Trims Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.75.
Zymeworks stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.14.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
