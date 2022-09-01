Citigroup Trims Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Zymeworks stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $7,950,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $20,625,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

