City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 49,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $469.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

