CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.
CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.5 %
CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
About CK Hutchison
