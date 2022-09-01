Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 6,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $86,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 579,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,732,063. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

