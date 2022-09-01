Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337,487 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $159,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $17.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. 1,752,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

