Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $112.28 Million Stock Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,636 shares during the period. Kenon accounts for 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kenon were worth $112,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

