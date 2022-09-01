Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $12.88 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 643.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in LivePerson by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

LPSN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 39,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.26.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

