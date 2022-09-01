Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $13.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.02. 48,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 200.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

