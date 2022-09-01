Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 105,567 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,567 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $78,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.20.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

