Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 38,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up about 2.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 8.12% of Verint Systems worth $271,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

VRNT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 5,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

