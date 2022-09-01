Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 90,000 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.16% of Fiverr International worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $210.55.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

