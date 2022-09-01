Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $54,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

