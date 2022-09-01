Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.34% of Lyft worth $46,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 218,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780,798. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

