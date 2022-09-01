Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

