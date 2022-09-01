Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 33,079 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

