Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 17,836 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

